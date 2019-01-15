The first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home is here. The follow-up to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters in July, and stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker, plus Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio, Zendaya as MJ, and Marisa Tomei as May Parker.

As the title suggests, the movie sees Peter and his friends heading to Europe for a vacation. But despite Peter’s assertion that Europe doesn’t need Spider-Man, that proves not to be the case. Along the way, the teaser trailer shows he encounters Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), elemental monsters that could be Hydro-Man and Molten Man, and Mysterio, who seems to have a more ambiguous role than usual. Check out the trailer above.

In addition to the version released in the US, a slightly different teaser trailer was released internationally. While the substance doesn’t change–it’s only the opening 30 seconds that’s different–it does feature another funny gag.

Homecoming director Jon Watts is back in the director’s chair. And since this movie will be the first in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to debut after Avengers: Endgame, it’s notable that we do not see Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark considering how much he was highlighted in Homecoming.

