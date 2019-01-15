We are winding down on the NFL season. There are officially just three games left to play, one of which is the Super Bowl. Before the big game is kicked off the NFL will honor those whose performance on the field was heads and shoulders above the rest in the 2019 NFL Honors. The ceremony will be hosted by Steve Harvey.

The NFL Honors will present the Associated Press Most Valuable Player Award, the AP Coach of the Year, Touchdown Celebration of the Year, among others.

This weekend you can check out who will be the teams to play in the Super Bowl as phenom Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs will host the legendary Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the AFC title game. In the NFC Championship, two, high powered offenses will clash as the New Orleans Saints will welcome the Los Angeles Rams to the Superdome.

The NFL Honors will be televised on CBS, the hosting network of the Super Bowl, on February 2, 9 p.m. ET.