If you were worried that you have heard the last of new music from incarcerated rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, you will be pleased to know that may not be the case. TMZ reports that the highly controversial star is in a creative zone while inside and is using his time to write and produce tracks for his DUMMY BOY follow up.

Many wondered what the climate would be for 6ix9ine with other inmates while locked up, but it is reported that the inmates have assisted in his creativity.

Recently, the first image of 6ix9ine hit the net when his girlfriend made a visit to him. While he has been behind bars, 6ix9ine has made sure his bae has been taken care of. She received a new Benz truck on Christmas and continues to hold him down on social media. Efforts to release the rapper until his trial has included preparation of a $1.5 million bail package and a petition, which pulled in over 47,000 signatures.