Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj prove that Young Money/Cash Money Business is still alive and well. The Cash Money business side has been settled for Wayne making 2018 indeed a winning year.

Young Money’s first lady Nicki Minaj came out strong with the release of Queen and then we finally received Tha Carter V a month later. Perhaps two of the most highly anticipated albums of 2018s have added another platinum album to the artist’s laundry list of accomplishments. Making the feat all the more special, both albums were certified platinum by the RIAA on Friday, January 11, 2018.

A lucrative coincidence, to say the least, the Young Money year was kicked off with Drake’s uber-successful Scorpion album.

It is refreshing to see Lil Wayne return to the top of the Billboard charts. In fact, Tha Carter V marks his fourth album to top the Billboard 200 chart.

Furthermore, its safe to say that his fallout with Birdman helped fuel the demand for his album. On-demand streams propelled the album to the third biggest album sales week of 2018. The high demand was reflected in the first week as the also had the second the second biggest streaming week in history, behind Drake.

Meanwhile, Ms. Minaj’s Queen debuted at number two on the Billboard chart behind Travis Scott’s Astroworld.

As Weezy once said, “its Y-M. And we at ya neck like a violin.”