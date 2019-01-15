After an impressive FW18 rollout last season, and even a toasty collab with BEAUTY & YOUTH released not too long ago, The North Face PURPLE LABEL is ready to tackle the Spring/Summer 2019 season. The options this time around seem to be almost doubled, which is definitely a good thing given the massive variety of dope gear available in this offering.

No corner is left untouched when it comes to the streetwear essentials included in this set, ranging from oversized denim outwear and various carryalls to a wide collection of headwear, T-shirts and PURPLE-branded bandanas. There are a few experimental cuts as well included in the mix, like a calf-long T-Shirt for the ladies that’s probably more suitable as a dress, or the denim patchwork pieces that work for both men and women. The unisex vibe carries throughout the collection as a whole, which has definitely been a ongoing trend in Japanese streetwear fashion as of late. Definitely a good look in the step towards a more inclusive shopping experience.

Get a look at The North Face PURPLE LABEL Spring/Summer 2019 collection through the namamica-directed lookbook below:



Images: The North Face PURPLE LABEL / namamica