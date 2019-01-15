On January 21, 2017, the day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, millions of women throughout the country protested in solidarity against his impending presidency and his blatant sexism. The Women’s March (partially organized by activist and the march’s co-founder Tamika Mallory) became the largest single-day protest in U.S. history. The purpose of the annual marches is to advocate for legislation and policies regarding human rights and other issues, including women’s rights, immigration reform, healthcare reform, reproductive rights, the environment, LGBTQ rights, racial equality, freedom of religion, workers’ rights and tolerance. Two years later, the women are back and prepared to take the streets over once again.

According to womensmarch.com, the 2017 Women’s March inspired hundreds of women to run, millions more to vote, and dozens to win elected office. The 2019 Women’s March marks two years of resistance to the Trump presidency, two years of training new activists, and two years of building power. And this time, we’re coming back with an agenda. On January 19, 2019, we’re going to flood the streets of Washington, D.C., and cities across the globe. The #WomensWave is coming, and we’re sweeping the world forward with us.

The major protest will be held in Washington D.C. but other marches will take place in cities across the county.

