Chicago wordsmith/philanthropist Chance The Rapper and Syracuse rhyme spitter Post Malone are among the latest of artists and celebrities who have chosen to distance themselves from disgraced singer R. Kelly following the shocking documentary, which revealed Kelly as a vicious predator.

Following the Surviving R. Kelly debacle, several artists including Lady Gaga and the Pussycat Dolls, pulled their collaborations with Kelly from their catalogs, with Chance and Post as the latest among Hip Hop circles.

Chance the Rapper has revealed he is pulling his song “Somewhere in Paradise” with R. Kelly from all streaming services, while Malone said that he was riding with the victims and all of the other courageous artists that pulled their collabos.