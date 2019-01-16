With lineups for festival season continuing to pop up, the Broccoli City Festival has released their line up for their weekend Washington D.C. takeover.

Broccoli City will be a two-day festival that will include an all-night block party, a 5K and fitness day, Trap Karaoke and a Friday Night Preview event, along with the Saturday line-up headlined by Childish Gambino and Lil Wayne.

Joining the headliners of Broccoli City are 6lack, Ella Mai, Lil Baby, Teyana Taylor, Wizkid, Gunna, City Girls, YBN Cordae, Ade, and New Impressionz. The festival will be hosted by Scottie Beam, Rodney Rikai, and Rock Creek Social Club. The Friday night Preview will be headlined by Trippie Redd.

You can check the announcement below and cop your ticket this Friday.