DJ Khaled joins the cast of Bad Boys for Life with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Khaled will join Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Jacob Scipio, and Paola Nuñez. Joe Pantoliano will reprise his role as Captain Howard.

Production is currently underway in Atlanta.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will be the helmsman for the third installment from a script Peter Craig. Joe Carnahan is re-writing a script by Chris Bremmer.

Jerry Bruckheimer returns as producer. Doug Belgrad will also produce, as will Smith. Barry Waldman, Mike Stenson, Chad Oman, and James Lassiter are executive producers.

The story is centered around a highly specialized police unit that collides with the old school force (Will and Martin).