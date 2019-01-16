DJ Khaled has dropped his latest major key alert and this time, it involves him coming to the big screen. In an Instagram post, Khaled shared his excitement about joining the Bad Boys For Life cast.

“New movie alert,” Asahd’s father said. “Blessed to be joining @willsmith and @martinlawerence in the cast of @badboys #BadBoysForLife movie! Salute @fallahbilall @adilelarbi. May I remind you, its only Jan 15th, 2019. Yall have no idea what’s coming, I’m coming for the Oscars!! God is the greatest.”

Khaled will be joining the cast which includes the original Bad Boy detectives Will Smith and Martin Lawerence. The cast also includes Vanessa Hudgens and Joe Pantoliano.

Heroic Hollywood says the third installment is set to feature another team-up between the two Detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Bennett played by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. This time the duo will go up against a drug cartel. But little do they know, there is a target on Mike’s (Will Smith)head.

Filming for Bad Boys For Life has already begun and is set to hit theaters January 17, 2020.