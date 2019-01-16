Lil Wayne gifts his protege with a custom chain.

After releasing Tha Carter V last October, Weezy is one of the happiest rappers alive. The project was put on hold for a number of years but was finally released on the latter part of 2018. Although it was long overdue, it was well received by fans.

The “Uproar” rap legend signed Drake to Young Money back in 2009. Since then the Young Money roster has had a decade worth of success with Drizzy, Nicki Minaj, and Tyga. While Drake and Nicki have been the biggest Young Money artist over the last 10 years, Tyga’s 2018 comeback puts him back in the conversation of successful Weezy proteges.

To start the year, Wayne is in a gift-giving mood. Drake is known as the 6 God, stemming from his hometown Toronto. Lil Wayne went to popular jeweler Elliot to get Drake a new custom “6” chain. As you can imagine, the chain is dripped in diamonds. In addition to the new chain, Drizzy recently signed a residency deal for $10 million in Las Vegas.

Elliot is a popular jeweler to all the biggest stars in the game such as Offset, Future and more. His popular hashtag #ShouldaWentToElliot is a testament to his reputation. We can’t wait to see the “Nonstop” superstar sport his new gift. Peep the custom made piece below.