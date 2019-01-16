Mac Miller’s Parents Plan To Accept Their Son’s ‘Rap Album Of The Year’ Award At The Grammys

The parents of deceased Pittsburgh rap mainstay Mac Miller will be in attendance at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Miller’s Swimming album was posthumously nominated for Album Of The Year and according to TMZ, the Millers will be present to accept the award in his name if he wins.

Tragedy struck last year when Miller passed away from an accidental overdose in his California home. He was only 26 years old.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, Miller, 26, passed away from “mixed drug toxicity,” that included “fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol.” “The manner of death was certified as an accident,” according to RadarOnline.

Last year, several rappers paid tribute to the fallen rapper through song, including Travis Scott and Post Malone.