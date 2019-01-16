Master P is the latest artist to announce a biopic. The Founder of No Limit Records has inked a deal with Lionsgate to produce his biopic, “King Of The South,” which is fitting for what the music mogul has accomplished. Master P took to Instagram to reveal the good news.

In a statement, the rapper says, “To be alive and partner with a major film company is definitely making history.” He also added that this will be the first story to come from the south to have a major effect on the rap game.

Although no release date has been set, Master P’s biopic will chronicle his childhood, adulthood, and the journey of his music career, No Limit Records, and how his hustle and drive contributed to him becoming the first rapper from the south to have his music played in New York.