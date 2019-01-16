Throughout the fall out of the Surviving R. Kelly docu-series, many recalled to the pop culture references toward R. Kelly’s rumored history. The most notable one was Dave Chappelle’s “Piss On You” skit from Chappelle’s Show, which is now confirmed to have ruffled the feathers of the “Pied Pieper of R&B.”

Co-creator of Chappelle’s Show, Neal Brennan, recently made an appearance on The Breakfast Club and while talking about the legendary skit, he revealed that R. Kelly wanted to fight Chappelle and sent “goons” to press him during a trip to Chicago.

“R. Kelly wanted to fight Dave,” Brennan detailed. “His goons stepped to Dave in Chicago and Dave’s goons intervened. The goons negotiated.”

Check out a clip from Neal’s time below and be sure to check out the full interview here.