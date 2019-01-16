Pelosi Requests That President’s State of The Union Address Be Delayed Until Gov’t Shutdown Is Over

The government shutdown is really getting in the way.

On the 26th day of the closing of the United States government, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked President Trump to delay his State of the Union address.

In this possible position of grandstanding for President Trump, many critics are almost certain that the controversial POTUS will not turn down the opportunity to thumb his nose at the opposing Democrats and all those who are against his “build a wall” policy.

Pelosi added in a letter addressed to Trump that security will be an issue during the scheduled January 29 speech, being that the Secret Service has not been receiving funding due to the government shutdown.

Presidents traditionally deliver the address, which lays out the administration’s goals for the upcoming year, in the House of Representatives chamber before a joint session of Congress and the majority of the Cabinet.

The White House had no comment on Pelosi’s request and her letter appeared to take aides by surprise. It pointed out that she had invited Trump to make the State of the Union address at the Capitol, but said the shutdown made even the address’ location a difficult situation.

“Sadly, given the security concerns and unless government re-opens this week, I suggest we work together to determine another suitable date after government has re-opened for this address or for you to consider delivering your State of the Union address in writing to the Congress,” Pelosi wrote.