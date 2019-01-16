The Big Apple ain’t havin’ it!

Protestors gathered outside of Sony Music offices today (January 16) the echo the sentiments of the supporters of the victims who wish to #MuteRKelly amid his sexual assault accusations.

Protestors united in front of Kelly’s label in a united front with chants and billboards to finally bring an end to the career of Kelly. Three states have reportedly opened investigations aimed at the R&B legend since Surviving R. Kelly hit the TV airwaves last week.