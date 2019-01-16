Soulja Boy had time today. After his recent social media videos and rolling out his new technology products, Big Draco made his first visit to The Breakfast Club. The nearly one hour talk is filled with tons of soundbites and insight information ranging from the tech products to Tyga to his infamous shoot out and more, but he gave a rather passionate plea to Kanye West.

The team of Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy and Angela Yee questioned what made Soulja Boy lash out at Kanye West and he revealed that it started with his claims of being the next Walt Disney but expanded to his moves with President Donald Trump and more.

“Niggas talking about Kanye. nigga, I’m that nigga. I’m the nigga. Talking about I’m Walt Disney. Nigga, you ain’t none of that. Why you ain’t come out with shit then? I came out with a whole video console, bruh. I’m the first rapper in history to do that, bruh,” Soulja said. “You ain’t Walt Disney, You ain’t none of that, bruh. You kissed them folks ass at Louis Vuitton and you kissed them folks ass at Adidas and you came out with two pair of goofy ass tennis shoes.”

When suggested that Big Draco reveal that Kanye talked to white folks, he proclaimed “Them Crackers” before going on to say “that ain’t enough” for who Kanye claims to be.

“I’m younger than you, I’m flyer than you, nigga, whatever nigga. You crying on Twitter every week about Drake, you gotta stop that shit, bruh. You look lame, bruh. You look cap, bruh. And real street niggas, and young kids like me and the younger generation is looking at you like you goofy, bruh.”

Before he moved on from the Kanye subject, Big Soulja also addressed Kanye’s ties to Trump.

“You up here supporting Trump and shit. You supporting Trump, bruh? What the fuck wrong with you, bruh. That shit not right, bruh. I have sat back long enough and I’m not holding my tongue no more, bruh. Kanye, call me, get in tune with me cause if not I’m going to keep checking you,” Soulja said. He also revealed that he would want President Obama back in office, acknowledging it couldn’t happen due to serving two terms.

“My folks went through too much shit for you to be out here doing this goofy shit. My grandaddy been through too much, my grandma and great grandaddy, they from Mississippi and they from Mississipi, we went through slavery and shit. You gotta put on for the black community.”

Does Soulja have a point?