With the lowest selling copies in history, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie album, Hoodie SZN, lands on the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts. With just 823 physical records sold, this is a record in history set by the Bronx rapper for lowest hard copies. This can correlate with the streaming his fans on major platforms such as Apple Music, Tidal and more.

According to Billboard, A Boogie’s second project topped the chart by 58,000 copies within last week but mostly came with streaming the album with over 83 million. This topped as where the album went to the No. 1 spot.

As a celebration, “Bad Girl” rapper tweeted “Numero UNO…THE TOP FEELS SO GOOD!!!” Peep the tweet below of the excitement he has landing on the No. 1 spot.