In addition to a collection of GORE-TEX gear, Stüssy is also preparing for the release a new wave of gear being called, well, the “New Wave Gear” collection. Sometimes it’s best to just keep it simple that way.

The surf-inspired capsule delivers on the washed-out aesthetic and retro motifs, seen on a handful of tees, crewnecks, zip-up fleece and hoodies. Streetwear collections these days arenn’t complete without even the tiniest bit of camo, and this set gives us a whole ‘fit that utilizes a more classic print for the fellas and a more vibrant floral-based variation for the ladies to enjoy. Vintage “Stüssy International Corporation” branding is included for proper logo placement, giving the collection in its entirely a very nostalgic feel. Good thing throwback is the wave that everyone’s riding right about now.

Pick up the Stüssy “New Wave Gear” collection starting this Friday (January 18) online and at retailers, including DSM LA and DSM London. Lookbook images below: