Tracy Morgan’s hit TBS sitcom The Last O.G. is returning for a second season. The Jordan Peele produced show follows Tracy (Played by Tracy Morgan) as he returns to his home town of Brooklyn after serving a 15-year prison sentence for drug trafficking. He quickly discovers how much his city and his family has changed.

The Last O.G. also stars Emmy award-winning comedian Tiffany Haddish and Neighborhood star Cedric the Entertainer.

According to Deadline, the second season will feature guest stars Method Man, Rev Run, Talib Kweli and Rakim, as well as Bresha Webb (Marlon), Diarra Kilpatrick (American Koko), Anna Maria Horsford (Amen), Joshua Rivera (Escape at Dannemora), Dan Hedaya (The Usual Suspects), Brian Sacca (Wrecked) and Jack McBrayer (30 Rock).

The second season debuts this spring on April 2nd on TBS.

Check the trailer for the second season of the Last O.G. here.