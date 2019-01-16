News that Travis Scott was joining Maroon 5 during the Super Bowl halftime performance in December, but it was officially announced three weeks later. That declaration just came after Scott reported that he and the NFL would give $500,000 to the non-profit social-justice association Dream Corps. The move was clearly made to show that he is still an ally and due to a great extent to the league’s treatment of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Colin Kaepernick.

Scott and Kaepernick reportedly had at least one phone discussion before the rapper confirmed his Super Bowl appearance, sources tell Variety. A source near Scott said that while the two did not really agree, they understood and respected each other’s stance manner and he felt that the cash going toward Dream Corps, joined with the stage given by the Super Bowl, will benefit a few. The source additionally said that Scott would not confirm his performance until the point when the donation was secured.

A rep from the Know Your Rights camp completely denied Scott’s claims. “I use my personal ig for my personal opinion. I would always take a positive platform to share the good work of our Know Your Rights camp where we are impacting thousands of lives rather than to add on to a conversation such as the one above that offers no value,” said Patricia Robinson.

After the three entertainers were confirmed, an appeal by Change.org requesting that Maroon 5 canceled his performance, which had gathered almost 85,000 signatures, was updated to ask them all to take a knee during their performance. “It appears these artists aren’t backing out at this point. So now what?,” the petition reads. “There’s one way they can still redeem their reputation with their fans. Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi: take a knee during your set.”