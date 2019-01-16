Prosecutors in Turkey are seeking an arrest warrant and extradition of New York Knicks center Enes Kanter, accusing him of being a member in a terror organization with links to a cleric who tried to overthrow the government. According to ESPN, the government says Kanter has ties to Fethullah Gulen which was the group responsible for an unsuccessful coup back in 2016. Kanter is aware of the report and commented on the situation via Twitter.

Turkish Government can NOT present any single piece of evidence of my wrongdoing. 🤷‍♂️ I don’t even have a parking ticket in the US 😂 (True) I have always been a law-abiding resident. 😇 https://t.co/DxLgvFcTST — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) January 16, 2019

Kanter said he is not going to the Knicks game in London on Thursday against the Washington Wizards, fearing he could be killed because of his criticism of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“There’s a chance that I can get killed out there,” Kanter said earlier this month.

Former NBA player Hedo Turkoglu, who now leads the Turkish Basketball Federation, ripped Kanter saying his thoughts about Turkey are a “political smear campaign,” adding that Kanter was “trying to get the limelight with irrational justifications and political remarks.”

Turkish officials are also reportedly working to put out an Interpol Red Notice, which is “a request to locate and provisionally arrest an individual pending extradition.” The notice would not require the United States to comply with the request.