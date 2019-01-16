[WATCH] Check Out The First Trailer From ‘Ghostbusters 3’

Less than 24 hours from the confirmation of its release, the first teaser was released from the Jason Reitman-directed Ghostbusters sequel.

If they pay close attention, Ghostbusters fans even get the opportunity to get a glimpse at the Ecto-1 car.

Reitman said, “I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a 6-year-old visiting the set. I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans.”

“This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ‘80s happened in the ‘80s, and this is set in the present day.”

Ghostbusters 3 is slated for the silver screen in 2020.