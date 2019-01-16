YG is ready for round two of lyrical warfare against the POTUS. The Compton MC announced on Twitter Tuesday that he’s currently working on a sequel to his “F**K Donald Trump” diss track from his Sophomore LP Still Krazy.

FUCK DONALD TRUMP 2 BOMING SOON — STAY DANGEROUS (@YG) January 15, 2019

“F**K DONALD TRUMP 2 BOMING SOON” YG declared on the social media site. Not only fans but the President’s Secret Service team are well aware of the original track featuring Nipsey Hussle that sent shockwaves through Hip-Hop during the 2016 Presidential campaign.

Before Trump took office as the 45th President of the United States, YG and Nip collaborated on this vicious diss track that ultimately forced the Secret Service to contact YG about the record.

YG dropped lyrics that expressed his solidarity with Mexicans who were so often victim to attacks from Trump while also sending a message for the President to stay out of Los Angeles.

G-Eazy and Macklemore jumped on a 2016 remix to the track in 2016 that G-Eazy admits may have cost him some fans as he detailed in an interview with Hot 97. The Oakland rapper recalled performing the track on tour and noticing fans of his leaving the show.

Should YG actually drop a sequel to the Billboard charting track to the Commander-In-Chief, he should expect more eyes from the feds this time around now that Trump is in office and not just a candidate.