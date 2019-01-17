A$AP Rocky Named One Of The Featured Speakers For SXSW 2019

SXSW 2019 has announced its list of Keynote and Featured speakers, with Harlem wunderkind A$AP Rocky listed as one of its featured spokespeople.

The South By Southwest Conference and festival organizers announced other additions to the lineup of featured speakers including Endeavor Chief Marketing Officer Bozoma Saint John, actress/activist Olivia Wilde, Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger and Democratic U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14).

Rocky will join Ocasio-Cortez on the “Cities, Government & Politics” panel.

“Each of the Keynote speakers announced today reflect bold and innovative talent transforming their respective industries,” said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer. “The breadth and diversity of the Featured Speakers make the 2019 event an even stronger and more compelling place for creatives, innovators and storytellers alike.”

This year’s SXSW Festival is slated for March 8-11 in Austin, Texas.