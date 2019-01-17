Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts announced his decision to transfer to Oklahoma on Wednesday. Hurts published a piece on The Player’s Tribune today titled, “To My Alabama Family,” in which he reflected on his years in Tuscaloosa and looked ahead to his next chapter with the Oklahoma Sooners.

The 20-year old Houston native writes: “I’ve decided to take my talents to the University of Oklahoma, where I will continue my development as both a quarterback and as a student. I’m very fortunate to have this opportunity, and I’m excited for the journey ahead.”

“It’s time for me to start a new chapter in my story.”@JalenHurts makes his decision.https://t.co/rJnADwBCWq — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) January 16, 2019

Hurts entered the transfer portal last week and took his first official visit to Maryland on Friday. He visited Oklahoma on Saturday and Miami on Sunday.

The Houston native went 26-2 as a starting quarterback at Alabama before he was benched in favor of Tua Tagovailoa this season.

Hurts leaves Alabama with 5,626 yards and 48 touchdowns passing and 1,976 yards and 23 touchdowns rushing. If he starts for the Sooners in their wide-open offense, more huge numbers are possible. If so, he will follow in the footsteps of Kyler Murray, another dual-threat maestro who is currently deciding whether to play in the NFL or Major League Baseball.

Since Hurts is a graduate student, he can begin to play for Oklahoma this upcoming season with no penalties.