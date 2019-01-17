Who Dat?

According to TMZ, Bhad Bhabie has signed a $900k dollar makeup endorsement deal with CopyCat Beauty. It will equal up to six months and has the option of extending it up to three years if it goes as planned. She will get a certain percentage of the sales and can have her own line in the future. Don’t worry, Bhad states that the makeup is not off brand and will be promoting her products on social media and her upcoming videos.

By starting the new year off to a good start, she recently announced that she announced a 12 episode docu-series reality show called Bringing Up Bhabie that talks about her personal life and music career on via Snapchat. Hopefully, we can expect another project this year soon!