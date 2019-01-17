ABC’s hit sitcom Black-ish is known for bringing the funny every week. But unlike other sitcoms, Black-ish always tackles controversial in addition to humor. This week’s episode continued that trend. The latest episode of Black -ish titled “Black Like Us” took on the issue of colorism by dealing with the ideas of skin color that is built within the Johnson household as they wrestled with the long history of complexion issues in Black families.

The episode began with Rainbow (Tracy Ellis Ross) and Andre Johnson (Anthony Anderson) discovering that their daughter Diane (Marsai Martin) class picture didn’t come out as expected because of bad lighting. Finding this out, forced the Johnson’s to deal with colorism in their own family and in the Black community.

Ruby (Jennifer Lewis) closes the episode by going through some of her old family photos. She began to speak about growing up in a Creole family and having darker skin than her cousins. She also shared the pain she suffered because she was not permitted to play in the front yard with her cousins but because of her darker complexion, he was made to play in the backyard.

A short clip of the powerful episode can be found below.