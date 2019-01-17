A former news anchor at WJTV, a local station in Jackson, Mississippi, has reportedly been fired from her post after filing official grievances against the company for its alleged discriminatory practices against her as reported by Ebony.

Brittany Noble took to Medium and expressed her outrage in a published essay. She recalls, “After having my son, I asked my news director if I could stop straightening my hair. A month after giving me the green light I was pulled back into his office. I was told ‘My natural hair is unprofessional and the equivalent to him throwing on a baseball cap to go to the grocery store.’ He said, ‘Mississippi viewers needed to see a beauty queen.’”

Noble also recounted how the discrimination was also towards her work. She alleges that she was only allowed to cover certain stories. She said, “When I pitched stories about race in Mississippi, I was told the stories “are not for all people. My boss constantly complained about the ‘types’ of stories I pitched and shared on my personal social media accounts.”

Eventually, Noble filed numerous complaints with Nexstar, the news station’s parent company, the treatment she endured. This led to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) looking into the case. Noble said this led to harassment by her higher-ups.

We’ll have more information as the story develops.