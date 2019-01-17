Cardi B, Janelle Monae are Set to Perform at the 2019 Grammys

Cardi B, Janelle Monae, and Shawn Mendes are the first set of performers announced to take the Grammys stage this year.

Camila Cabello, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, and Kacey Musgraves are all also set to take the stage at the 61st Grammy Awards hosted by Alicia Keys. All the performers in the first group are all nominees.

Cardi B, who is fresh off the heels of a prosperous year, is nominated for five awards: Record of the Year for “I Like It,” Album of the Year and Best Rap Album for Invasion of Privacy, Best Duo/Group Performance with Maroon 5 for “Girls Like You,” and Best Rap Performance for “Be Careful.”

Don’t miss the Grammys this year on February 10th airing on CBS.