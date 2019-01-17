We stan for a ratchet and aware queen! In the same day as the highly anticipated “Twerk” video by The City Girls featuring Cardi B dropped an Instagram video urging people to pay attention because shit is getting real. In the 58 second video, she says, “Hey yall I just want to remind yall because it has been a little over three weeks Trump is now ordering as in summoning federal government workers to go back to work without getting paid.”

Every time President Trump does something egregious, it is always compared to former President Obama but Cardi wants you to know that this government shutdown is different. “I don’t want to hear you motherfuc*kers talking about ohhh but Obama shut down the government for 17 days, yeah bit*h for healthcare. So your grandmother can check her blood pressure and you bit*ches can go check your pu**ies in the gynecologist with no motherfu*king problem .”

She then goes on to say, “I know a lot of yall don’t care or work for the government or yall probably don’t even have a job, but this sh*t is really fu*king serious. This sh*t is crazy. Our country is in a hell hole right now all for a fu*king wall and we really need to take this seriously. I feel like we need to take some action. I don’t know what type of action because this not what I do. But, bit*h I’m scared. This is crazy and I really feel bad for people who have to go to fu*king work to not get motherfu*king paid.”

What type of action do you think should be taking?