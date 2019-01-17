The Surviving R. Kelly docuseries opened up a can of worms. Dame Dash, Nick Cannon, and DJ Funk Flex all got involved when Dame appeared on Nick’s Cannon Class and discussed the relationship with R. Kelly and his late fiance, Aaliyah.

Funk Flex dragged Dame referencing a longtime rumor that his former artist, JAY-Z, was romantically involved with the late singer before Dame came and swept her off her feet. While neither Hov or Dame addressed the rumor, another Roc-a-Fella affiliate did and he has even more tea.

The label’s former producer, Choke No Joke, spoke on The Starr Report and said that Flex is telling the truth and Dame Dash actually tried to holla at Beyonce.

“I mean nothing happened like he kissed or sexed her or something like that,” Choke says in the interview. “Did he try to holler at her? Yeah. That’s the same thing he did with Aaliyah. Aaliyah fell for it. ‘Yonce wasn’t gonna violate Jay like that. We all know there was a point at Roc-A-Fella where Dame wasn’t allowed around Beyoncé. Everybody that worked there at that time knew […] because he was a creep.”

He also spoke on the rumor that Dame got with Aaliyah while she was still dating Jigga.

“[Dame] went behind his back and hollered at [Aaliyah] just like he did with Beyonce. But like I said, Beyonce wasn’t going for that shit. And the only reason why Aaliyah might have gone for it was because he wouldn’t be public with her and tried to keep that shit private.”

Listen to it come out of the horse’s mouth below: