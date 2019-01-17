Dave Chappelle took the stage at an improv show in WeHo on Wednesday night with his good pal and The Chappelle Show co-host, Donnell Rawlings.

Dave revealed that R. Kelly and his goons approached him out in Chicago during a Common concert, and they were not pleased about the skit which mocked his infamous sex video where he peed on an underaged girl amid sexual intercourse.

Chappelle admitted that things never got physical and his sense of humor got him out of the situation.

Towards the end of the clip, he made it clear that while he doesn’t intend to ruin anyone’s career, it’s his job as a comedian to call out wrong things.