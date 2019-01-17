Jordan Peele is becoming the go-to director for all thing’s horror related. After directing the box office smash Get Out and recently releasing the stunning trailer to his latest film Us, Peele also is working on a brand-new version of the popular sci-fi series The Twilight Zone. Now it’s being reported by that DeWanda Wise and Jessica Williams are set to star in the reboot. The series comes on the CBS -All Access which features sci-fi and fantasy programming.

According to Deadline, the same episode will also feature Lucinda Dryzek, Jefferson White and Jonathan Whitesell. Previously announced cast includes John Cho, Greg Kinnear, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Scott, Alison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, and Steven Yeun.

DeWanda Wise played Nola Darling in Spike Lee’s Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It, a remake of his 1986 film debut. Wise also appeared in Shots Fired, Underground, Boardwalk Empire, The Good Wife, The Mentalist and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Jessica Williams his one-half of the comedic duo 2 Dope Chicks, a podcast, and HBO special. She has appeared on The Daily Show, HBO’s Girls and Nickelodeon’s Just for Kicks while her film credits include Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, The Incredible Jessica James, and People Places Things.