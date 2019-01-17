One of the most influential artists of the decade has admitted that he no longer indulges in drinking lean, a deadly mixture of promethazine and soda, hence one of its monikers, “dirty Sprite”.

Future admitted in a candid interview that he originally didn’t want to go public with his sobriety simply because he didn’t know how the fans would take it, especially after the success of his smash hit, “Mask Off”, in which the hook almost hypnotically seduces its listener to “molly, Percocet..”

“I didn’t want to tell nobody I stopped drinking lean, because I felt like then they was going to be like, ‘Oh, his music changed ’cause he ain’t drinking lean no more.’ Or, ‘I can hear it when he changed,'”

Future said in his interview with Genius’ Rob Markman.

“People are like, ‘Damn, why you won’t even say it (talk about his sobriety)?’ But it just be hard when your fans so used to you a certain kinda way… You be afraid to change.”