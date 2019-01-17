The Super Bowl is a few weeks away and we already know that Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi will be apart of the Halftime Show. Now we know that Gladys Knight will be on hand before the opening kickoff to sing the National Anthem.

The NFL and Knight announced today (Jan. 17), that the Empress of Soul will be inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, February 3 for the pregame performance.

“I am proud to use my voice to unite and represent our country in my hometown of Atlanta,” said Gladys Knight, “the NFL recently announced their new social justice platform Inspire Change, and I am honored to be a part of its inaugural year.”

On Twitter Knight stated, “Atlanta, I’m coming home!”

Past performers for the National Anthem include Beyoncé, Aretha Franklin, Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston, Luther Vandross and more.



