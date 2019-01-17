We are currently 25 days into the Government Shutdown with no end in sight as President Trump and Congressional Democrats in a struggle to reach a deal on government spending leaving Federal employees either working without pay or furloughed until the government is funded.

Many federal workers have received well wishes from everyday Americans mostly at airports where TSA workers are working without pay, but the Harlem Globetrotters took things a step further offering federal employees free tickets to upcoming games.

“As the Ambassadors of Goodwill, we want to show our support to all those government workers whose paychecks, and by extension, their families, are directly impacted,” said Globetrotter President Howard Smith according to the Harlem Globetrotters website.

“Any U.S. government employee currently on furlough can show their valid government ID at their local box office and receive two complimentary tickets to a Harlem Globetrotter game in North America while supplies last.”

Federal employees missed their first paycheck last week due to the shutdown which resulted in multiple reports of call-outs from work, resignations, and on a lighter side video of TSA employees blasting Travis Scott while on the job. The shutdown became the longest in United States history on Saturday.

With shutdown conversations essentially going nowhere, it seems as though furloughed federal employees of the legendary comedic basketball team could have plenty of chances to get their free tickets. The Globetrotters are currently touring in their 93rd season.