Interscope Records is pleased to announce that Caroline “Baroline” Diaz has been named Senior Director of A&R for the label.

Hired by Interscope Geffen A&M EVP of Urban Operations, Nicole Wyskoarko, Diaz arrives at Interscope after serving on the A&R team at Columbia Records.

Nicole Wyskoarko commented, “In a short period of time Baroline has proven herself to be an unstoppable force. We’re excited about what she brings to the culture of the label as a young dynamic woman working in A&R.”

Added Baroline, “I’m excited to join the team at Interscope. The label is home to so many great artists who move culture and my goal is to add to that legacy.”

Prior to her time at Columbia, Diaz worked at Def Jam Recordings, where she reported to the EVP of Urban Promotion to coordinate and manage nationwide campaigns for several key artists on the roster, such as 2 Chainz and YG. Her past experience also includes serving as operations manager at EMVE Management Group, which entailed executing events for leading brands like CÎROC, Bad Boy, and VH1.