The Super Bowl is already a stacked event musically. With Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott tapped for the halftime festivities and Gladys Knight holding down the pregame national anthem, it’s plenty for the casual fan to catch interest in musically. However, could it be more?

TMZ ran up on Jazze Phe after rehearsals for the show began and spilled a couple of beans, revealing that Lil Jon and Jermaine Dupri may be in the fold.

“I think Lil Jon and Jermaine Dupri and everybody gonna make it hot,” Pha said. “Oh, there are other people. It’s a whole…you ain’t never seen nothing like it.

Could he be trolling or are the Atlanta icons really highjacking one of the biggest stages for music for the year? We have to wait and see. Check out his statement below.