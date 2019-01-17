Former First Lady Michelle Obama is always making history. She and her family were the first African Americans to live in the White House, she overtook Hillary Clinton as the United States most admired woman, which Clinton has held for 17 years now she is continuing to shatter glass ceilings by having the longest running spot at Amazon for her 2018 memoir Becoming.

According to reports, Becoming has stayed at the top slot for longer than any other book since Fifty Shades Of Grey. Becoming reached the top spot on Amazon the Friday before the publication date and stayed there for nearly nine weeks. According to Amazon charts, it was No.1 most sold on Amazon across all formats for over 40 days. Another book briefly took the top spot on after 47 days but Becoming returned to No 1 and has remained there ever since.

Becoming which was released in November 2018 and is an inspirational memoir chronicling the life and experiences of the former First Lady. She details everything from her childhood, her college years, to when she first fell in love with her husband Barack Obama.

Currently, Michelle is gearing up to begin the second leg of her A Conversation With Michelle Obama book tour.