The NBA and National Basketball Players Association have agreed to a lucrative licensing agreement extension with Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., creators of the popular NBA 2K video game franchise, the league announced this week.

has NBPA have announced that they will continue to work together over the next seven years, in a deal that is reportedly worth an estimated $1.1 billion. That’s easily one of the biggest we’ve ever seen when it comes to a sports franchise or any given franchise for that matter.

In a report by the Wall Street Journal, it is said that was the best selling sports-based video game of 2018. As of November, it was also the third-best selling video game of the year, regardless of genre. It’s predecessor, NBA 2K18, has sold 10 million copies which makes it the highest selling game in the entire series.

2K is thrilled with the deal and believes it’ll be beneficial for all parties in the years to come. Strauss Zelnick, who serves as chairman and CEO for Take-Two (who owns 2K), noted, “The NBA has been an outstanding partner throughout the history of the NBA 2K franchise, contributing significantly to its unparalleled success and the ability to grow its audience around the world across a myriad of platforms and offerings.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the following about the extension: “An entire generation of basketball fans engage and connect with NBA teams and players through NBA 2K. We are grateful to extend our partnership with Take-Two and the NBPA to build on the enormous popularity of the NBA 2K franchise and the continued global growth of basketball.”

The NBA 2K franchise began with NBA 2K in 1999, and it has seen a meteoric rise since then en route to becoming the most popular sports video game available.

There’s a good chance that, because of the landmark deal, the forthcoming NBA 2K20 could be one of the biggest in the series to date, though it’s unknown just what the publisher has planned for it just yet since it’s still riding high on the success of NBA 2K19.