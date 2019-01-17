As Hip-Hop fans are currently enjoying the Yams Day 2019 festivities at Barclay Center, New Era is making sure anyone in attendance is laced with proper headwear to truly pay tribute on the 4th anniversary of the founding A$AP Mob member’s tragic loss.

Based off what we can see on the ‘Gram (as seen on the @HOT97 IG seen above), it’s looking like a fun-filled zoo in there! For those attending, New Era will be on sight to sell two new Yams-themed hats, including a black 9TWENTY dad hat and the teal 9FIFTY snapback seen above. Similar to the merch collection we saw a few days ago that will also be on deck to cop, all proceeds from the sale of these items will go directly to the Always Strive and Prosper Foundation that will benefit charity organizations in honor of A$AP Yams’ memory. It’s great to see he’ll never be forgotten, whether it be through song or style.

The New Era Yams Day 2019 Collection will be available exclusively during the Barclays Center Yams Day show, followed by an online drop for those that couldn’t attend. R.I.P. Yams!