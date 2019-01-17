More legal issues are on the way for R. Kelly after officials of the Chicago Department of Buildings now have evidence of building code violations after a court-approved inspection of a warehouse he is renting.

Located on the Near West Side of Chicago, the warehouse has been the location of the singer following the Surviving R. Kelly docu-series. The building is seen in the docu-series and is believed to be the place where he has allegedly held girls against their will.

The warehouse was not supposed to be used for the believed purposes of a recording studio or a residence. The Chicago Sun-Times reports 10 officials spent an hour inside the warehouse.

“At today’s inspection, City inspectors observed building code violations including evidence of residential use which is non-compliant with the zoning code and work performed without approved plans or permits,” a Department of Buildings spokesman said in a statement.

The Sun-Times also states four men that were not from the city of Chicago entered the building prior to the arrival officials. Early Wednesday morning a video floated around social media showing a man removing computers and equipment from the warehouse.

R. Kelly has until Monday to pay over $160,000 in back rent to the owner of the property along with attorney fees and court costs. The next hearing regarding the property is scheduled for Tuesday (Jan. 22).