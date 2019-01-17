Raf Simons has done some amazing things in the past with the adidas Stan Smith silhouette, especially the colorways he cooked up for the FW18 season. Now he’s back for Spring/Summer 2019 to craft up even more heat, which was previewed today for Paris Fashion Week Men’s.

Taking on a Trompe l’oeil theme — the French art form that translates to “trick the eye” — each color option in the set creates an optical illusion that makes you see two silhouettes in one. Basically, while you’re technically looking at three iterations of the same Stan Smith sneaker we’ve all come to know and love, the actual design takes cues from the adidas Micropacer, adidas LA Trainer and adidas Torsion Conquest Super, respectively. The use of printing, 3-D modeling and an intentional “as is” construction style — cracked soles and stained imperfections become a part of the overall design — create a handful of footwear options that are each eclectic in all the right ways. If you want the classic style, there’s also a white iteration as well (seen above) that looks just as crisp as a blank canvas.

The Raf Simons x adidas “Trompe l’oeil” Collection dropped today exclusively at Tom Greyhound in Paris, but a wider release is scheduled for April 2019. Get a preview of all the options below:



Source: Sneaker News