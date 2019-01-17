“Drake…..Draaakkkeeee??”

Mr. “Turn Ya Swag On” is back to show the world that he is the original internet sensation!

Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em, who originally became known to the Hip Hop world from his 2007 viral hit “Crank Dat(Soulja Boy)”, is making internet history again after his appearance on The Breakfast Club yesterday, which has already brought in almost 4 million views and counting in less than 24 hours.

What drew attention to the ATL-raised overnight celebrity’s interview on Power 105 was him name calling premiere artists such as Drake, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Tyga and even Kanye West.

This interview, which was the first of this magnitude for the 28-year-old rapper in years, landed among the Top 25 watched interviews of all time on The Breakfast Club Power 105FM YouTube channel.