Spike Lee on Hiring Women: ‘I’ve Been Hiring Women … Since Way Back in the ’80s’

Spike Lee has been doing the right thing for quite some time now.

In a recent interview with Page Six, the helmsman said that he has been hiring women on his set way before Regina King made her Golden Globes speech. King vowed to employ at least 50% women in everything that she produces.

“I’ve been hiring women way before Regina made that speech,” Lee said at a reception for his film “BlacKkKlansman.” “Go back to my crew list . . . 1986, ‘She’s Gotta Have It.’ ‘School Daze’ — [‘Black Panther’ costume whiz] Ruth Carter’s first job was in ‘School Daze.’ I’m not knocking what Regina said, but I have had very diverse crews since way back in the ’80s. So it is not something new to me.”

In regards to what he has in the works, Spike Lee revealed that he plans to turn School Daze into a Broadway Musical.