The NBA Season has reached the midpoint and is headed to the All-Star break and for the most part, everything has been quiet on the Carmelo Anthony front. Many fans have thought it was a wrap for the legendary scoring machine, however, The Athletic is reporting Melo may have a new team by the February 7 trade deadline.

The last time we were able to see Melo on an NBA Court was on November 8, but reportedly there is “multiple options” for who can add the all-star forward.

Customary for Carmelo when he is away from the NBA hardwood, videos of him on the court at his gym of choice float online. Hopefully, he can put those skills into action again.

Sources, w/ @joevardon, at @TheAthleticNBA: Carmelo Anthony’s NBA career might not be over after all, as he has options and is expected to pick before the Feb. 7 trade deadline https://t.co/hIJFsyLGRg — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) January 18, 2019