Casanova Checks Soulja Boy on How to Speak to Women

Big Soulja gets schooled by Casanova.

It has been no secret that Soulja Boy has taken over the internet this week. His infamous Breakfast Club interview has already amassed over 6 million views. He has been a trending topic since his big rant. From his self proclaimed comeback in 2018 to teaching Drake everything he knows, Big Draco has been on a massive tear.

Yesterday Soulja ran into Casanova at Sirius XM. One thing led to another and Casanova had to school Soulja Boy on how he should treat women.

“You screamed at a lady. You bugging the f**k out homie,” said the “Don’t Run” rapper.

Soulja went on to explain himself.

“If they females, then they need to talk like females. Why she talking like she gangsta?” said Soulja.

Casanova was not hearing it. He was simply speaking principles. The conversation is quite entertaining but is one that was necessary at the moment. Draco’s security began to intervene. Although the Roc Nation artist disliked the security’s body language, he made sure the situation did not escalate.

The incident did not incite any beef or animosity between the two, but Cass was simply checking Soulja Boy on having respect for women.

In addition, last night the ASAP Mob held their annual Yam Days concert at the Barclays Center to honor their late friend and group mate, ASAP Yams. Performers included the ASAP Mob, Meek Mill, Young MA, and more. What would a big show be without the hottest entertainer in the game right now? Big Soulja made a cameo to give the people what they want. We’ll see what appearance Soulja Boy will make next. Hopefully, he’s learned a thing or two from Casanova.