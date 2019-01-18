Chance The Rapper verbally endorsed Chicago mayoral candidate, Amara Enyia, and now he’s putting his money where his mouth is.

Chano reportedly donated $00,000 towards Enyia’s campaign, as per the Chicago Sun-Times. Chance has hosted fundraising events for Enyia in the past, but this is the first time he donated money to her out of his own pockets.

Enyia’s rep says the money will go towards keeping the momentum going and help them encourage more people to go out and vote.

“[The donation] means that we’ll have more flexibility than we’ve had before in our efforts to mobilize, get people engaged and connect with communities that have been disillusioned with politics,” she said in a statement. “It’s the collective power of their voices and votes that will win on Feb. 26—not the power of money.”

During a rally at City Hall, Chance The Rapper explained why he’s supporting Enyia.

“I want to work with somebody that’s about change,” he said. “Somebody that’s about our community. Somebody that’s about equity. Somebody that’s about fairness. And the one person in my research of this wide-open race [whose] views align with me would obviously be candidate Amara Enyia.”

Kanye West has also donated $200,000 towards her campaign. A portion of the donation was used to pay off fines for not properly filing quarterly campaign finance reports during her 2015 mayoral campaign. The rest went towards the campaign.