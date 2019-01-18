Cardi B’s views on President Donald Trump and the partial government shutdown has caught the attention of her fans and United States Senators.

After calling out POTUS for refusing to pay federal workers over funding for his wall, the “Money” rapper went viral and Democratic senators Brian Schatz (Hawaii) and Chris Murphy (Connecticut) debated whether or not to retweet Bardi’s video on Twitter.

“Trying to decide whether or not to retweet the Cardi B video,” wrote Schatz. “OMG, I had the same argument with myself 30 minutes ago!” responded Murphy.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer then chimed in revealing that he was also debating about retweeting the rapper’s video. “Guys, I’m still holding my breath. Are you gonna RT Cardi B or not?” Schumer tweeted.

In case you missed it, Cardi B completely slammed the shutdown and placed all the blame on our polarizing Commander in-Chief.



